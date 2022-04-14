In early trading on Thursday, shares of International Business Machines topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, International Business Machines has lost about 2.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 2.0%. Intel is lower by about 10.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 1.3%, and Nike, trading up 2.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: INTC, IBM

