Dow Movers: INTC, DOW

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 7.7%. Year to date, Dow has lost about 31.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 1.7%. Intel is lower by about 3.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.4%, and JPMorgan Chase trading up 7.3% on the day.

