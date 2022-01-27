In early trading on Thursday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 6.4%. Year to date, Dow registers a 7.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 6.8%. Intel is lower by about 6.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are International Business Machines, trading down 0.3%, and Salesforce.com, trading up 4.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: INTC, DOW

