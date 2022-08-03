In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Walt Disney has lost about 30.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 1.4%. Intel is lower by about 31.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble, trading down 0.6%, and Salesforce, trading up 2.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: INTC, DIS

