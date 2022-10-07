Dow Movers: INTC, CVX

In early trading on Friday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 38.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 4.2%. Intel is lower by about 49.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 3.1%, and Merck, trading up 0.2% on the day.

