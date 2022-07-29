Dow Movers: INTC, CVX

In early trading on Friday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 6.3%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 36.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 9.9%. Intel is lower by about 30.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble, trading down 5.1%, and Apple, trading up 3.5% on the day.

