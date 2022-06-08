In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.7%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 54.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 4.2%. Intel is lower by about 19.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot, trading down 1.4%, and Nike, trading up 0.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: INTC, CVX

