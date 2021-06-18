Dow Movers: INTC, CAT

In early trading on Friday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.6%. Year to date, Caterpillar registers a 15.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 3.2%. Intel is showing a gain of 11.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 2.5%, and Salesforce.com, trading down 0.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.