Dow Movers: INTC, CAT

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, Caterpillar registers a 23.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 1.6%. Intel is lower by about 18.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verizon Communications, trading down 0.6%, and Walt Disney, trading up 2.4% on the day.

