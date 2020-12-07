Dow Movers: INTC, BA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.7%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 25.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 3.3%. Intel is lower by about 16.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 2.9%, and Apple, trading up 1.6% on the day.

