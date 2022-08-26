Dow Movers: INTC, BA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Boeing (BA) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 15.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel Corp (INTC), trading down 0.8%. Intel Corp is lower by about 32.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are International Business Machines Corp (IBM), trading down 0.5%, and Dow (DOW), trading up 0.7% on the day.

