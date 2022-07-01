In early trading on Friday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 30.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 1.9%. Intel is lower by about 28.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.1%, and Home Depot, trading up 2.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: INTC, BA

