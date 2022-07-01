Dow Movers: INTC, BA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 30.5% of its value.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 1.9%. Intel is lower by about 28.8% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.1%, and Home Depot, trading up 2.0% on the day.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Stimulus Update: MIllions Will Get a Stimulus Check in June. Are You One of Them?
- Social Security Checks Could Soar in 2023: Here's How Much Extra Seniors Might Receive
- Better Buy: Dogecoin vs. Terra Classic vs. Terra (LUNA)?
- Bitcoin Uses 50 Times Less Energy Than Traditional Banking, New Study Shows