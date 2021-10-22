Dow Movers: INTC, AXP

In early trading on Friday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, American Express registers a 53.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 10.6%. Intel is showing a gain of 0.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney, trading down 0.8%, and Nike, trading up 1.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.