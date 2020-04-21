Dow Movers: IBM, WMT

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading down 0.7%. Year to date, Walmart registers a 8.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is International Business Machines, trading down 4.5%. International Business Machines Corp is lower by about 14.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar trading down 4.4%, and Exxon Mobil, trading down 0.8% on the day.

