Dow Movers: IBM, WBA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.4%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance registers a 40.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is International Business Machines, trading down 1.0%. International Business Machines is showing a gain of 5.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 0.8%, and Apple, trading up 2.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.