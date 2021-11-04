Dow Movers: IBM, V

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Visa topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Visa has lost about 3.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is International Business Machines, trading down 3.9%. International Business Machines is lower by about 2.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 2.2%, and Merck, trading up 1.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.