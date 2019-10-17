Dow Movers: IBM, JPM

In early trading on Thursday, shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, JPMorgan Chase registers a 24.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is International Business Machines Corp (IBM), trading down 5.7%. International Business Machines Corp is showing a gain of 18.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck & Co (MRK), trading down 0.4%, and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), trading up 1.4% on the day.

