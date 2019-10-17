Markets
IBM

Dow Movers: IBM, JPM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Thursday, shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, JPMorgan Chase registers a 24.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is International Business Machines Corp (IBM), trading down 5.7%. International Business Machines Corp is showing a gain of 18.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck & Co (MRK), trading down 0.4%, and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), trading up 1.4% on the day.

Dow Movers: IBM, JPM
VIDEO: Dow Movers: IBM, JPM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IBM JPM

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular