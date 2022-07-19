In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Dow has lost about 8.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is International Business Machines, trading down 7.5%. International Business Machines is lower by about 4.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walmart, trading up 0.1%, and Boeing, trading up 2.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: IBM, DOW

