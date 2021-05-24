Dow Movers: IBM, CSCO

In early trading on Monday, shares of Cisco Systems topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Cisco Systems registers a 19.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is International Business Machines, trading down 0.2%. International Business Machines is showing a gain of 14.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walmart, trading down 0.2%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.