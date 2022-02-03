In early trading on Thursday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group has lost about 3.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Honeywell International, trading down 5.5%. Honeywell International is lower by about 5.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.com, trading down 3.4%, and Dow, trading up 0.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: HON, UNH

