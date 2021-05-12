Dow Movers: HON, CVX

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 27.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Honeywell International, trading down 1.9%. Honeywell International is showing a gain of 5.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot, trading down 1.6%, and Goldman Sachs Group, trading up 1.0% on the day.

