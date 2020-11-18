Dow Movers: HON, BA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 33.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Honeywell International, trading down 1.1%. Honeywell International is showing a gain of 14.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 0.8%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 1.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.