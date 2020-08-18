Markets
Dow Movers: HD, XOM

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Exxon Mobil topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%. Year to date, Exxon Mobil has lost about 38.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 0.9%. Home Depot is showing a gain of 30.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walmart, trading down 0.5%, and Intel, trading up 0.8% on the day.

