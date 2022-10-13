In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 36.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot (HD), trading down 3.5%. Home Depot is lower by about 34.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar (CAT), trading down 2.9%, and McDonald's Corp (MCD), trading up 0.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: HD, WBA

