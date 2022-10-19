In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Procter & Gamble topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, Procter & Gamble Company has lost about 19.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 1.9%. Home Depot Inc is lower by about 32.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 1.2%, and Travelers Companies, trading up 2.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: HD, PG

