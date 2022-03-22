In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 6.1%. Year to date, Nike has lost about 17.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 0.7%. Home Depot is lower by about 21.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 0.4%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 2.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: HD, NKE

