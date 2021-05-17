Dow Movers: HD, MRK

In early trading on Monday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Merck has lost about 2.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 1.9%. Home Depot is showing a gain of 19.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 1.7%, and Johnson & Johnson, trading up 0.7% on the day.

