In early trading on Friday, shares of Merck & Co (MRK) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, Merck & Co has lost about 1.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot (HD), trading down 1.2%. Home Depot is lower by about 25.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Visa (V), trading down 0.8%, and Chevron (CVX), trading up 2.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: HD, MRK

