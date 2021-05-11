Dow Movers: HD, JPM

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of JPMorgan Chase topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.4%. Year to date, JPMorgan Chase registers a 27.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 2.0%. Home Depot is showing a gain of 25.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 2.0%, and Nike, trading up 0.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.