In early trading on Monday, shares of JPMorgan Chase topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, JPMorgan Chase & Co has lost about 22.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 1.1%. Home Depot is lower by about 31.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nike, trading down 0.6%, and American Express, trading up 3.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: HD, JPM

