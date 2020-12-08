Dow Movers: HD, JNJ

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Johnson & Johnson topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Johnson & Johnson registers a 3.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 1.2%. Home Depot is showing a gain of 18.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are McDonald's, trading down 1.0%, and Chevron, trading up 1.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.