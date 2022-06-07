Dow Movers: HD, JNJ

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Johnson & Johnson topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Johnson & Johnson registers a 4.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 3.1%. Home Depot is lower by about 29.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walmart, trading down 2.4%, and Chevron, trading up 0.8% on the day.

