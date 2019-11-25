Dow Movers: HD, INTC

In early trading on Monday, shares of Intel Corp (INTC) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Intel Corp registers a 24.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot (HD), trading down 0.5%. Home Depot is showing a gain of 26.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM), trading down 0.5%, and Apple (AAPL), trading up 1.1% on the day.

