Dow Movers: HD, IBM

In early trading on Thursday, shares of International Business Machines (IBM) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, International Business Machines has lost about 4.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot (HD), trading down 1.0%. Home Depot is lower by about 34.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies (TRV), trading down 0.6%, and Dow (DOW), trading up 3.0% on the day.

