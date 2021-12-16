Dow Movers: HD, IBM

In early trading on Thursday, shares of International Business Machines topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, International Business Machines Corp registers a 4.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 1.7%. Home Depot is showing a gain of 50.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 1.0%, and Caterpillar, trading up 2.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.