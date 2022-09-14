Dow Movers: HD, CVX

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 39.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 1.2%. Home Depot is lower by about 33.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 1.2%, and Johnson & Johnson, trading up 1.7% on the day.

