Dow Movers: HD, CVX

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 41.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 0.9%. Home Depot is lower by about 30.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble, trading down 0.4%, and Caterpillar, trading up 2.6% on the day.

