In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Salesforce.com topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Salesforce.com has lost about 21.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 4.7%. Home Depot is lower by about 20.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 1.9%, and Honeywell International, trading up 1.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: HD, CRM

