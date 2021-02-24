Dow Movers: HD, BA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 0.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 3.2%. Home Depot is lower by about 2.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 1.3%, and Chevron, trading up 1.4% on the day.

