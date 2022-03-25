Dow Movers: HD, BA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 5.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 1.3%. Home Depot is lower by about 24.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 0.8%, and American Express, trading up 1.1% on the day.

