Dow Movers: HD, AXP

In early trading on Monday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 17.8%. Year to date, American Express has lost about 8.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 2.3%. Home Depot is showing a gain of 27.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.com, trading up 0.3%, and Chevron, trading up 13.1% on the day.

