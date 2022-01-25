In early trading on Tuesday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, American Express has lost about 0.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 3.0%. Home Depot is lower by about 15.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 3.0%, and Johnson & Johnson, trading up 0.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: HD, AXP

