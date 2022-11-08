In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.6%. Year to date, Amgen registers a 28.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 0.6%. Home Depot is lower by about 30.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase, trading down 0.6%, and Intel, trading up 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: HD, AMGN

