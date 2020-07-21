Dow Movers: GS, XOM

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Exxon Mobil topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Exxon Mobil has lost about 36.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 0.0%. Goldman Sachs Group is lower by about 8.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Visa, trading flat on the day, and Chevron, trading up 4.0% on the day.

