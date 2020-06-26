Dow Movers: GS, WMT

In early trading on Friday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.1%. Year to date, Walmart Inc registers a 0.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 5.4%. Goldman Sachs Group is lower by about 14.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nike, trading down 4.5%, and Home Depot, trading up 0.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.