Dow Movers: GS, VZ

In early trading on Monday, shares of Verizon Communications topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.7%. Year to date, Verizon Communications registers a 3.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 4.2%. Goldman Sachs Group is lower by about 13.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 3.8%, and Procter & Gamble, trading up 0.3% on the day.

