In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Visa (V) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%. Year to date, Visa has lost about 13.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group (GS), trading down 2.6%. Goldman Sachs Group is lower by about 19.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing (BA), trading down 2.4%, and UnitedHealth Group (UNH), trading up 0.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: GS, V

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.