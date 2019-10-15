Dow Movers: GS, UNH

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group has lost about 6.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 3.1%. Goldman Sachs Group is showing a gain of 19.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble, trading down 0.6%, and Johnson & Johnson, trading up 2.2% on the day.

