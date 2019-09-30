Markets
Dow Movers: GS, MRK

In early trading on Monday, shares of Merck & Co (MRK) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, Merck & Co registers a 11.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group (GS), trading down 0.8%. Goldman Sachs Group is showing a gain of 24.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group (UNH), trading down 0.2%, and Apple (AAPL), trading up 1.5% on the day.

