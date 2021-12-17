Dow Movers: GS, MRK

In early trading on Friday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%. Year to date, Merck has lost about 1.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 3.4%. Goldman Sachs Group is showing a gain of 45.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 3.1%, and International Business Machines, trading up 0.9% on the day.

